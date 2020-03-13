Australia to increase scrutiny of imported medical cannabis

Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Friday, 13 March 2020

The regulatory body for therapeutic goods in Australia plans to expand the number of quality inspections involving imported medical cannabis in the coming months. Over 90% of prescriptions and approvals are being supplied by imported products, industry group Medicinal Cannabis Industry Australia (MCIA) previously told Marijuana Business Daily. The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) says applications […]

