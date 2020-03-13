Australia to increase scrutiny of imported medical cannabis

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0
The regulatory body for therapeutic goods in Australia plans to expand the number of quality inspections involving imported medical cannabis in the coming months. Over 90% of prescriptions and approvals are being supplied by imported products, industry group Medicinal Cannabis Industry Australia (MCIA) previously told Marijuana Business Daily. The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) says applications […]
