Alabama Senate passes medical cannabis bill

The Alabama Senate on Thursday passed a medical marijuana bill that would license 34 dispensaries across the state. The bill also would permit people with a doctor’s recommendation to use MMJ for 15 conditions. In addition, the measure allows medical cannabis in forms such as pills, skin patches and creams but not in smoking or vaping […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/alabama-senate-passes-medical-cannabis-bill-still-needs-house-approval/

