Alabama Senate passes medical cannabis bill

Friday, 13 March 2020

The Alabama Senate on Thursday passed a medical marijuana bill that would license 34 dispensaries across the state. The bill also would permit people with a doctor’s recommendation to use MMJ for 15 conditions. In addition, the measure allows medical cannabis in forms such as pills, skin patches and creams but not in smoking or vaping […]

