Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Friday, 13 March 2020 22:45 Hits: 0

Marijuana retailers are seeing customers stocking up on products as the coronavirus spreads across the United States. Stores also are implementing extra precautions to keep both customers and employees safe. Here are some of the approaches cannabis businesses are taking in response to the health crisis: Increasing social distancing and sanitation. Prioritizing medical marijuana patients. […]

Cannabis shops take preventive measures in response to coronavirus, report fewer customers yet larger purchases is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/cannabis-shops-take-preventive-measures-in-response-to-coronavirus-report-fewer-customers-yet-larger-purchases/