The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Cannabis shops take preventive measures in response to coronavirus, report fewer customers yet larger purchases

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0

Marijuana retailers are seeing customers stocking up on products as the coronavirus spreads across the United States. Stores also are implementing extra precautions to keep both customers and employees safe. Here are some of the approaches cannabis businesses are taking in response to the health crisis: Increasing social distancing and sanitation. Prioritizing medical marijuana patients. […]

Cannabis shops take preventive measures in response to coronavirus, report fewer customers yet larger purchases is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/cannabis-shops-take-preventive-measures-in-response-to-coronavirus-report-fewer-customers-yet-larger-purchases/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version