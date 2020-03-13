The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

California Cannabis: the “Take Me To Your Dealer” Recording

For those who couldn’t make the live event on January 30th, or those who just want to listen again, the recording of KCRW’s “Take Me To Your Dealer” panel, featuring our own Hilary Bricken, is available below:

 

 

“Take Me To Your Dealer” is part of the ongoing KCRW @Home series dedicated to hosting “intimate discussions and workshops” relevant to the Southern California community. To learn more about this series, visit the KCRW events page.

