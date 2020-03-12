Poll: Top China cannabis supply chain threat amid coronavirus?

Articles

With nearly all hardware for marijuana vape products sourced from China, the coronavirus outbreak highlights how delicate the supply chain is for marijuana businesses in the sector. Industry analysts estimate 90%-95% of all components that comprise a cannabis vaporizer are manufactured in factories in Shenzhen, China, and of the remaining 5%-10% of supplies that may […]

