Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Thursday, 12 March 2020 17:47 Hits: 0

A key U.S. House committee on Thursday advanced a bill that would increase access to state-legal medical cannabis for military veterans, which could increase MMJ sales. The House Veterans’ Affairs Committee approved the bill, the Veterans Equal Access Act, by a 15-11 vote. The bill specifically would allow VA doctors to provide medical marijuana recommendations […]

US House panel approves medical marijuana bills to help veterans is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/us-house-panel-approves-medical-marijuana-bills-to-help-veterans/