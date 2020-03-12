The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Advice on 280E for marijuana executives: Settle in lieu of fighting with the IRS

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0

As a former Federal Commissioned Officer of the Internal Revenue Service, here’s my advice for cannabis companies and section 280E of the U.S. tax code: Settle with the IRS - rather than fight it in U.S. Tax Court.

Advice on 280E for marijuana executives: Settle in lieu of fighting with the IRS is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/advice-on-280e-for-marijuana-executives-settle-in-lieu-of-fighting-with-the-irs/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version