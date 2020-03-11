Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Wednesday, 11 March 2020 11:00 Hits: 0

Germany is looking for a distributor to service the government’s cannabis agency. The winning company will be responsible for shipping all domestically produced medical cannabis flower to pharmacies. The requirements and awarding criteria for the post indicate that companies with experience distributing narcotic drugs – and those able to offer a low price for their […]

Germany launches application process for distribution of domestically produced cannabis flower is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/germany-launches-application-process-for-distribution-of-domestically-produced-cannabis-flower/