Germany launches application process for distribution of domestically produced cannabis flower

Germany is looking for a distributor to service the government’s cannabis agency. The winning company will be responsible for shipping all domestically produced medical cannabis flower to pharmacies. The requirements and awarding criteria for the post indicate that companies with experience distributing narcotic drugs – and those able to offer a low price for their […]

