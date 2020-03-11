Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Wednesday, 11 March 2020 13:34 Hits: 0

Mississauga, Ontario-based marijuana company Green Organic Dutchman’s net loss ballooned to 145 million Canadian dollars ($105 million) for the final three months of 2019 on impairment charges of CA$127.7 million. That is up substantially from the previous quarter’s CA$20 million loss. Green Organic Dutchman (TGOD) reported sales in Canada of only CA$690,000 in the quarter […]

Marijuana firm TGOD books loss of CA$145 million, has seven weeks of funds left is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/tgod-reports-canadian-revenue-ca690000-has-seven-weeks-of-funds-left/