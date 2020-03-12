Articles

(Scroll down to take a poll about which area of the cannabis supply chain you think the coronavirus will hit hardest.) With nearly all hardware for cannabis vape products sourced from China, the coronavirus outbreak highlights how delicate the supply chain is for marijuana businesses in the sector. Industry analysts estimate 90%-95% of all components […]

How coronavirus exposed fragility in the marijuana vape supply chain is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

