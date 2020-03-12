The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

How coronavirus exposed fragility in the marijuana vape supply chain 

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0

(Scroll down to take a poll about which area of the cannabis supply chain you think the coronavirus will hit hardest.)  With nearly all hardware for cannabis vape products sourced from China, the coronavirus outbreak highlights how delicate the supply chain is for marijuana businesses in the sector. Industry analysts estimate 90%-95% of all components […]

How coronavirus exposed fragility in the marijuana vape supply chain  is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/coronavirus-exposed-fragility-marijuana-vape-supply-chain/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version