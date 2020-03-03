The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Free Lunch-Time Webinar TOMORROW: The International Cannabis Trade

Best practices for navigating the international cannabis trade has been an in-demand topic for our business and international trade attorneys over the past year. The industry is rapidly expanding and many are eager to get in on the action early. However, being first to the table means being first to traverse the landscape of elaborate, ever-changing regulations and standards. This is where we thrive!

Tomorrow’s webinar on Wednesday, March 4th at 12pm PST features attorneys Adams Lee (Seattle), Griffen Thorne (Los Angeles), Nathalie Bougenies (Portland), and Vince Sliwoski (Portland) as they examine this growing industry sector. Topics of discussion will include:

  • The treatment of cannabis (both marijuana and hemp) under international law;
  • Import and export of medical marijuana, including customs issues;
  • Import and export of hemp and CBD products, including customs issues;
  • Considerations around foreign direct investment in U.S. cannabis businesses; and
  • Your questions!
Whether you can attend live or not, please register here and submit your questions when you register! Adams, Griffen, Nathalie, and Vince will do their best to field them.  A recording of the webinar will also be made available afterwards on the blog.
Before then, be sure to do your homework and read up on our extensive blog posts about international cannabis trade here.

