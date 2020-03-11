Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Wednesday, 11 March 2020

Members of an American Indian tribe in South Dakota voted to legalize medical and recreational marijuana on their reservation, according to preliminary results from the Oglala Sioux’s election commission. The results of Tuesday’s referendum to allow MJ sales on the Pine Ridge Reservation will be certified next week. Voters approved medical marijuana by an 82% […]

South Dakota tribe votes to legalize cannabis on reservation is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

