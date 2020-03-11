Washington state to allow social equity applicants exclusive access to revoked cannabis licenses

Articles

Social equity applicants for marijuana businesses in Washington state will be able to apply exclusively for a number of revoked cannabis retail licenses after legislators passed a law Tuesday aimed at boosting the participation of minorities in the industry. Gov. Jay Inslee is now due to sign the bill into law. The current state legislative […]

