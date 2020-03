Harvest Health confirms $85.8 million Have A Heart cannabis deal

Articles

Harvest Health & Recreation, the Arizona-based multistate cannabis operator, confirmed its $85.8 million plans to acquire Interurban Capital Group, owners of the Seattle-based Have a Heart dispensary company. The company first announced its intention to acquire Have A Heart in January.┬áThat same month, Harvest said it was terminating its┬áplanned acquisition of Falcon International. Meanwhile, Harvest […]

