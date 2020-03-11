The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Spannabis cannabis conference postponed amid coronavirus pandemic

Leading European marijuana business conference Spannabis Barcelona was postponed less than 48 hours before the planned start of the event. The conference was postponed for several months after local authorities suspended all gatherings larger than 1,000 people in an effort to contain the coronavirus. Spannabis is the latest cannabis-related conference to be closed or postponed in […]

