In wake of coronavirus, cannabis firms look for packaging outside of China

Tuesday, 10 March 2020

With factories in China shut down to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, some marijuana companies have turned to manufacturers in the United States, India and Mexico to source packaging for their products. For example, Cleveland-based Grove Bags has seen such a big spike in its business since the coronavirus outbreak that it’s had to turn […]

