Category: Cannabis Published on Tuesday, 10 March 2020 18:00 Hits: 0

With factories in China shut down to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, some marijuana companies have turned to manufacturers in the United States, India and Mexico to source┬ápackaging for their products. For example, Cleveland-based Grove Bags has seen such a big spike in its business since the coronavirus outbreak that it’s had to turn […]

In wake of coronavirus, cannabis firms look for packaging outside of China is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

