Category: Cannabis Published on Tuesday, 10 March 2020 18:36 Hits: 0

Bruce Linton, the high-profile executive chairman of multi-state cannabis operator Vireo Health, invested $1 million in the Minneapolis-based company through a private placement stock offering that he organized. Linton, who was named executive chairman of Vireo last November, acquired 1.74 million of the 13.65 million units issued in the private placement. The units consist of one share and […]

Marijuana firm Vireo Health raises CA$10.5 million is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

