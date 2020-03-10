Cannabis edibles maker Wana Brands expands into Canada

Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Tuesday, 10 March 2020

One of the largest U.S. edibles makers, Colorado-based Wana Brands, has expanded into the Canadian market through a license agreement with Indiva Limited. Under terms of the agreement, London, Ontario-based Indiva will have the exclusive rights to produce and distribute Wana products in Canada. The expansion into Canada – Wana’s first market outside the United […]

