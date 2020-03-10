The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Maine marijuana unit would target illegal market

A proposed new division of the Maine Drug Enforcement agency would focus on shutting down the illicit marijuana market that competes with state-licensed MJ growers, processors and retailers. The four-person unit would be funded each year with $649,000 in revenue from marijuana taxes and licensing fees, according to the Portland Press Herald. The unit would […]

