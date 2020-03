Prices surge for wholesale cannabis flower in Illinois as demand outstrips supply

Articles

Wholesale marijuana flower prices in Illinois are soaring as strong demand in the state’s nascent recreational cannabis program puts a strain on supply and cultivators scramble to build out facilities.

