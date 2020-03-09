The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Cannabis firm BR Brands plans $43 million deal for Denver’s Dixie Brands

Connecticut-based marijuana firm BR Brands on Monday announced it will merge with Dixie Brands, a Denver manufacturer of cannabis-infused products and a consumer packaged goods company, in a $43 million reverse takeover. Under the terms of the transaction, BR Brands will own 80% of the merged company and Dixie shareholders will possess the remaining 20%. […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/cannabis-firm-br-brands-plans-43-million-deal-for-denvers-dixie-brands/

