Girl Scouts Allege Misappropriation by Cannabis Edibles Company

As usual, we’ve been monitoring both brewing and active trademark disputes in the cannabis space, and the most recent example involves the institution that is the Girl Scouts. For background, here are some of the other disputes we’ve covered in the past:

According to a recent article in Forbes, California cannabis-edibles company Kaneh Co. was promoting its cannabis-infused cookies as similar to several of the Girl Scouts’ cookie brands. According to the article, Kaneh was comparing its “Toasted Coconut Caramels (‘flecked with vanilla and sea salt’) to the Scouts’ Samoas; its Lemon Sugar Cookies to the Scouts’ Lemonades; and its Salted Toffee Blondies (‘a brown sugar blondie swirled with toffee chips and a generous dose of sea salt’) to the Scouts’ Toffee-tastic cookies.” All of these descriptions were included in an emailed advertisement for Kaneh’s goods, and a representative from Kaneh stated that the Girl Scouts comparison would not appear in any print or online advertisements.

The Girl Scouts, however, were not amused by Kaneh’s likening of its products to the Girls Scouts’ cookies, particularly given the connection to cannabis. A statement from the Girl Scouts said, “We consider … such use of our [cookie names] trademarks to be misappropriation, which we take seriously and, when applicable, [we] will send a cease and desist request.”

This is not the first time the Girl Scouts have gone to bat against a cannabis company, previously having clamped down on the use of the strain name “Girl Scout Cookies.” See: How an LA Weed Dispensary Pissed Off the Girl Scouts.

Quite frankly, it’s understandable that a youth organization would object to the use of its intellectual property in conjunction with a Schedule I controlled substance. But what is interesting about the Girl Scouts’ current beef with Kaneh’s use of its intellectual property (IP) is that the Girl Scouts representative didn’t argue that Kaneh was infringing the Girl Scouts’ trademarks (as was the case in the disputes we’ve covered in the past and linked to above). The representative instead asserted that such use of the Girl Scouts’ cookie names was “misappropriation,” and this is an important distinction.

As we’ve covered before, a trademark is a word, phrase, symbol, and/or design that identifies and distinguishes the source of the goods of one party from those of others. And trademark infringement is the “unauthorized use of a trademark or service mark on or in connection with goods and/or services in a manner that is likely to cause confusion, deception, or mistake about the source of the goods and/or services.” In the case at hand, the Girl Scouts would be hard pressed to show that Kaneh’s use of the names of its cookies (which are protected by trademark registrations), was likely to cause consumer confusion or mistake about the source of the goods, since Kaneh was only referencing the cookies in a comparative manner, to explain to customers what its cookies tasted like. In fact, this comparative manner of use would make it very clear to customers that Kaneh’s cookies were not Girl Scout cookies.

But are companies allowed to make these kinds of comparative statements? And what is “misappropriation” in the context of trademarks? The theory of misappropriation in a trademark context is tenuous, but there are three basic elements (J. THOMAS MCCARTHY, 2 MCCARTHY ON TRADEMARKS AND UNFAIR COMPETITION § 10.72 (4th ed. 2006)):

Plaintiff has made a substantial investment of time, effort and money into creating the thing misappropriated such that the court can characterize that “thing” as a kind of property right [the creation element]. Defendant had appropriated the “thing” at little or no cost, such that the court can characterize defendant’s action as “reaping where it has not sown” [the appropriation element]. Defendant has injured plaintiff by the misappropriation [the injury element].

The idea here would be that Kaneh was free-riding on the goodwill that the Girl Scouts have worked to establish over the years. But there are also “fair use” exceptions to trademark infringement, including for comparative advertising. It is unclear whether such comparative advertising principles would apply in this case, since traditional girl scout cookies fall within a completely different product category from cannabis-infused cookies. Still, this is something that all cannabis business owners should be mindful of. Use of another company’s trademark in comparative advertising may be allowed under certain circumstances, but businesses must be very careful to avoid advertisements that could be deemed false and misleading.

Even if you think that your use of another’s trademark does not constitute trademark infringement, or that your use falls within a fair use exception like comparative advertising, it is important to consider claims that could be made against you like misappropriation, or false and misleading advertising, and it is important to run these types of advertisements by your IP lawyer.

