Poll: Is coronavirus, or something else, your top cannabis business concern?

As the coronavirus rattles broader stock markets around the world, it is also making it even harder for cannabis companies to raise money from investors in an already-tight funding environment. But some marijuana financial experts see a possible silver lining for investors: an opportunity to buy, or at least get a chunk of, some companies […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/we-want-to-know-whats-the-biggest-concern-for-your-marijuana-business/

