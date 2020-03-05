Articles

James Parker is no stranger to the marijuana industry or distressed-asset investing, and he’s aiming to combine both with a private equity firm he founded in December – California-based Trava Capital. A former chief financial officer at MedMen, Parker made headlines in 2019 by suing the company for breach of contract. Parker began Trava Capital […]

Investing in distressed marijuana businesses: Q&A with Trava Capital’s James Parker, former MedMen CFO is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

