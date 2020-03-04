Cannabis greenhouse retreat continues as Canopy closes two facilities, sheds 500 jobs

Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Wednesday, 04 March 2020

Another Canadian cannabis producer is slashing jobs and closing greenhouses in the wake of a years-long expansion drive that resulted in an oversupplied market and underutilized facilities. Canopy Growth, one of the world’s biggest cannabis producers, on Wednesday announced the closure of two British Columbia greenhouses, in Aldergrove and Delta. The closures will result in […]

