Mexican Senate commissions approve marijuana bill legalizing recreational use

Three Senate commissions in Mexico acting together passed legislation on Wednesday to legalize all forms of cannabis, bringing the Latin American county one step closer to launching the world’s largest adult-use program by population. The bill now goes to the full Senate and, once approved there, the lower legislative chamber. The measure might well be […]

