Some global cannabis trade events, key for business marketing and growth, feel coronavirus sting

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0

Some U.S. and international cannabis industry conferences and trade shows – important for marijuana and hemp businesses to market their products and cultivate relationships with vendors and buyers – are feeling the fallout from coronavirus fears. So far, a small number of cannabis-related business events in this country and overseas have been canceled or postponed. Other […]

