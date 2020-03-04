Arkansas can resume issuing medical cannabis licenses, judge says

Articles

A medical marijuana dispensary applicant in Arkansas lost a legal challenge to obtain an MMJ license, which means the state can restart the permitting process. In response to Medicanna’s lawsuit contending regulators had broken Arkansas rules by awarding an MMJ license to a company that had scored lower on its application, a Pulaski County Circuit […]

