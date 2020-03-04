The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Ontario received 450 cannabis store applications on March 2

Approximately 450 cannabis stores applications were filed in Ontario on March 2 – the first day Retail Store Authorization (RSA) submissions were accepted under the province’s new open-market process. The strong interest demonstrates pent-up demand for regulated recreational marijuana stores, experts say. Ontario is pivoting to an open-market store-allocation process after relying on two lotteries to […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/ontario-saw-450-cannabis-store-applications-on-march-2/

