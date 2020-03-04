The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Massachusetts’ capital city gets new marijuana board

With Boston about to see the opening of its first recreational marijuana store, the city’s mayor on Wednesday staffed the city’s new Cannabis Board. Mayor Martin J. Walsh appointed five members to the panel that will issue marijuana business licenses and advise his office on cannabis regulations and policies, The Boston Globe reported. The Cannabis […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/massachusetts-capital-city-gets-new-marijuana-board/

