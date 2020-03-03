The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Feds subpoena records from CA marijuana firm Weedmaps and others

Prosecutors for a U.S. attorney’s office in California issued a grand jury subpoena for records related to 30 marijuana companies, including the parent of Weedmaps. Although the purpose of the investigation by the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of California is unclear, according to MarketWatch, a subpoena was issued to Ghost Management Group, which California-based […]

