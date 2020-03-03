Feds subpoena records from CA marijuana firm Weedmaps and others

Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Tuesday, 03 March 2020 19:24 Hits: 0

Prosecutors for a U.S. attorney’s office in California issued a grand jury subpoena for records related to 30 marijuana companies, including the parent of Weedmaps. Although the purpose of the investigation by the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of California is unclear, according to MarketWatch, a subpoena was issued to Ghost Management Group, which California-based […]

Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

