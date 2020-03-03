The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Green Growth Brands returns its focus to marijuana

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0

Ohio-based Green Growth Brands is exiting the CBD market to focus exclusively on running its marijuana operations. Green Growth Brands agreed to sell an 80% stake in its chain of CBD kiosks in malls to The BRN Group of New York for an undisclosed price. Green Growth Brands CEO Peter Horvarth told analysts the company can […]

Green Growth Brands returns its focus to marijuana is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/green-growth-brands-returns-its-focus-to-marijuana/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version