Green Growth Brands returns its focus to marijuana

Ohio-based Green Growth Brands is exiting the CBD market to focus exclusively on running its marijuana operations. Green Growth Brands agreed to sell an 80% stake in its chain of CBD kiosks in malls to The BRN Group of New York for an undisclosed price. Green Growth Brands CEO Peter Horvarth told analysts the company can […]

