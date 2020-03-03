Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Tuesday, 03 March 2020 21:46 Hits: 0

In a sign of strong demand that bodes well for the nascent medical marijuana market in Missouri, regulators already have approved more than 35,000 patient registrations. Medical cannabis sales won’t begin in Missouri until late summer at the earliest, but 35,532 patients have successfully registered to use MMJ to treat certain qualifying conditions. The number of registered […]

More than 35,000 in Missouri approved to buy medical cannabis is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/more-than-35000-in-missouri-approved-to-buy-medical-cannabis-products/