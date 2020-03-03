The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

More than 35,000 in Missouri approved to buy medical cannabis

In a sign of strong demand that bodes well for the nascent medical marijuana market in Missouri, regulators already have approved more than 35,000 patient registrations. Medical cannabis sales won’t begin in Missouri until late summer at the earliest, but 35,532 patients have successfully registered to use MMJ to treat certain qualifying conditions. The number of registered […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/more-than-35000-in-missouri-approved-to-buy-medical-cannabis-products/

