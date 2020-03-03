Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Tuesday, 03 March 2020 22:12 Hits: 0

Adult-use cannabis sales in Maine will likely kick off in June, three months later than initially anticipated. Recreational sales were expected to begin in March. But a state revenue forecasting committee telegraphed the delay by changing the date it projects the first sales tax revenue from marijuana to arrive, the Portland Press Herald reported. The process to […]

Maine’s recreational marijuana launch delayed until June is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/maine-sees-recreational-marijuana-launch-delayed-until-june/