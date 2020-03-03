Chart: California lags other adult-use markets in per-capita marijuana sales

Articles

While California has the potential to be the largest legal cannabis market in the world, the state still lags other recreational markets in per-capita sales – due in large part to the continued prominence of the illicit marijuana market and restrictive regulations. California’s per-capita cannabis sales by the second year of operations only added up […]

