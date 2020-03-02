The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Medical cannabis sales begin in Utah

Utah’s first medical marijuana dispensary opened Monday as the state begins a gradual rollout of its medical cannabis program. Dragonfly Wellness in Salt Lake City is the first out of the gate. The state’s second dispensary is expected to open later this month. It will be followed by seven more in June and the final […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/medical-marijuana-sales-begin-in-utah/

