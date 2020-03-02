International and bulk cannabis sales punish Tilray’s bottom line

Articles

Cannabis producer Tilray became the latest Canadian marijuana company to report earnings well below market expectations. The British Columbia-based company reported a net loss of $219 million for the quarter ending Dec. 31, worse than the previous period’s net loss of $35 million. Total revenue fell 8% to $47 million compared to the previous quarter, […]

