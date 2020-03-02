The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

International and bulk cannabis sales punish Tilray’s bottom line

Cannabis producer Tilray became the latest Canadian marijuana company to report earnings well below market expectations. The British Columbia-based company reported a net loss of $219 million for the quarter ending Dec. 31, worse than the previous period’s net loss of $35 million. Total revenue fell 8% to $47 million compared to the previous quarter, […]

