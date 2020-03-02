The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

UK eases import restrictions for medical cannabis

The United Kingdom is easing import restrictions for medical cannabis, a move that is expected to improve the dismal numbers the market has seen to date. Licensed wholesalers of medical marijuana are now able to import larger quantities of cannabis-based products and hold supplies for future distribution, the Home Office and the Department of Health […]

