Marijuana giant Cresco Labs’ founder resigns as president

Joe Caltabiano, the co-founder of multistate marijuana operator Cresco Labs, on Monday announced he has resigned as president of the Chicago-based company, becoming the second high-profile founder to step down from a top post in less than a week. Caltabiano will continue to serve on the board of Cresco, one of the largest vertically integrated […]

