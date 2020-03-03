The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Marijuana giant Cresco Labs’ founder resigns as president

Joe Caltabiano, the co-founder of multistate marijuana operator Cresco Labs, on Monday announced he has resigned as president of the Chicago-based company, becoming the second high-profile founder to step down from a top post in less than a week. Caltabiano will continue to serve on the board of Cresco, one of the largest vertically integrated […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/marijuana-giant-cresco-labs-founder-resigns-as-president/

