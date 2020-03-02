The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Ontario says portal for cannabis store applications operating ‘as planned’

Category: Cannabis Hits: 5

The portal to submit applications for Retail Store Authorizations (RSAs) opened at the designated time Monday morning and “all is proceeding as planned,” according to a spokesperson for the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO). That’s an improvement over last year, when a rush of applicants for the store lottery system overwhelmed the regulator’s […]

Ontario says portal for cannabis store applications operating ‘as planned’ is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/ontario-says-portal-for-cannabis-store-applications-operating-as-planned/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version