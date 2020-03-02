Ontario says portal for cannabis store applications operating ‘as planned’

Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Monday, 02 March 2020

The portal to submit applications for Retail Store Authorizations (RSAs) opened at the designated time Monday morning and “all is proceeding as planned,” according to a spokesperson for the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO). That’s an improvement over last year, when a rush of applicants for the store lottery system overwhelmed the regulator’s […]

