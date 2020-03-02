Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Monday, 02 March 2020 18:22 Hits: 4

The German federal government admitted that it doesn’t know how much medical cannabis was sold in the country in 2019. The government also cannot estimate demand for 2020. Lack of accurate official information can make it harder for businesses trying to plan their strategies in Europe’s most important medical marijuana market. It also can lead […]

German government doesn’t know how much cannabis sold in 2019, can’t estimate 2020 demand is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/german-government-doesnt-know-how-much-cannabis-sold-in-2019-cant-estimate-2020-demand/