The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Minnesota floats idea of central regulatory office for marijuana, hemp

Category: Cannabis Hits: 3

Minnesota regulators want legislators to launch a one-stop office that would oversee all aspects of medical marijuana – as well as a potential adult-use MJ market. The office also would oversee the state’s fast-growing hemp and CBD market. A central office, among other things, would help the state deal with unregulated and mislabeled products, according to […]

Minnesota floats idea of central regulatory office for marijuana, hemp is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/minnesota-floats-idea-of-central-regulatory-office-for-marijuana/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version