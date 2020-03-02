Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Monday, 02 March 2020

Minnesota regulators want legislators to launch a one-stop office that would oversee all aspects of medical marijuana – as well as a potential adult-use MJ market. The office also would oversee the state’s fast-growing hemp and CBD market. A central office, among other things, would help the state deal with unregulated and mislabeled products, according to […]

Minnesota floats idea of central regulatory office for marijuana, hemp is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

