California Marijuana Notebook: Tax issues loom high on the agenda for state’s cannabis industry

Even with all the upheaval of the past two years, ongoing shifts in the market involving tax increases, 280E and the potentials surrounding exporting cannabis from state to state might mean even more added costs for cannabis businesses in California.

