Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Wednesday, 26 February 2020 18:43 Hits: 0

Eaze, a big player in California’s marijuana delivery industry, said it raised $35 million in its bid to become a vertically integrated company and launch its own cannabis retail brands. The raise, which comes after the San Francisco-based company laid off about 20% of its workforce last October, comes in two forms: A $20 million Series […]

California cannabis delivery giant Eaze raises $35 million is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/california-cannabis-delivery-giant-eaze-raises-35-million/