The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Judge temporarily halts Arkansas medical marijuana licensing

Category: Cannabis Hits: 1

An Arkansas judge has temporarily stopped the state from issuing more medical marijuana licenses in response to a lawsuit filed by a cannabis firm whose MMJ dispensary license application was rejected by regulators. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen granted a temporary restraining order sought by Medicanna. The Pine Bluff-based company sued the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission […]

Judge temporarily halts Arkansas medical marijuana licensing is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/judge-temporarily-halts-arkansas-medical-marijuana-licensing/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version