Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Wednesday, 26 February 2020 19:30 Hits: 1

An Arkansas judge has temporarily stopped the state from issuing more medical marijuana licenses in response to a lawsuit filed by a cannabis firm whose MMJ dispensary license application was rejected by regulators. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen granted a temporary restraining order sought by Medicanna. The Pine Bluff-based company sued the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission […]

Judge temporarily halts Arkansas medical marijuana licensing is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/judge-temporarily-halts-arkansas-medical-marijuana-licensing/