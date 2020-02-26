Articles

The Emerald Conference, which focuses on how science and data support several sectors of the cannabis industry, kicked off Wednesday in California. The event, now in its sixth year, is an industry forum for discussion on best practices in cultivation, production and quality assurance through the lens of science. The conference runs through Saturday at […]

The science of medicinal, lifestyle cannabis products at the forefront of sixth annual Emerald Conference is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

