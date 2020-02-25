Tainted marijuana sold by 30 Nevada retailers

Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Tuesday, 25 February 2020

Nevada issued a health advisory for 20 different contaminated cannabis products that were sold at 30 retail marijuana stores across the state. The retailers sold marijuana flower and pre-rolls that failed an independent laboratory’s microbial testing for mold, yeast and bacteria, the Reno Gazette Journal reported. The marijuana, grown by six different cultivators, initially passed testing by […]

