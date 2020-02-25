The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Tainted marijuana sold by 30 Nevada retailers

Nevada issued a health advisory for 20 different contaminated cannabis products that were sold at 30 retail marijuana stores across the state. The retailers sold marijuana flower and pre-rolls that failed an independent laboratory’s microbial testing for mold, yeast and bacteria, the Reno Gazette Journal reported. The marijuana, grown by six different cultivators, initially passed testing by […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/tainted-marijuana-sold-by-30-nevada-retailers/

