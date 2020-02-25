Pennsylvania approves four firms to grow cannabis for research

Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Tuesday, 25 February 2020 21:38 Hits: 1

Four more medical marijuana companies – including multistate operator Curaleaf – have been approved by Pennsylvania regulators to grow MMJ that state universities can use for research. Curaleaf, which is based in Massachusetts but seeking a license to sell medical marijuana in Pennsylvania, is contracted to grow MMJ for the Perelman School of Medicine at the […]

