The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Pennsylvania approves four firms to grow cannabis for research

Category: Cannabis Hits: 1

Four more medical marijuana companies – including multistate operator Curaleaf – have been approved by Pennsylvania regulators to grow MMJ that state universities can use for research. Curaleaf, which is based in Massachusetts but seeking a license to sell medical marijuana in Pennsylvania, is contracted to grow MMJ for the Perelman School of Medicine at the […]

Pennsylvania approves four firms to grow cannabis for research is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/pennsylvania-approves-four-firms-to-grow-cannabis-for-research/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version