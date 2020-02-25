The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Regulators want funding to speed up Massachusetts marijuana licensing

Massachusetts regulators are seeking additional money from the state in order to cut in half the time required to obtain a cannabis business license. The Cannabis Control Commission’s goal in the next budget year is to cut the average time for an initial license review from 121 days to 60 days, the State House News Service […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/regulators-want-more-funding-to-speed-up-massachusetts-marijuana-licensing/

