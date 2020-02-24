Maine issues guidance on marijuana advertising

Articles

In an effort to keep Maine’s cannabis businesses compliant with state laws, regulators issued a reminder guidance regarding how to advertise. The state’s Office of Marijuana Policy released the guidance after an investigation into cannabis-related advertisements at the Androscoggin Bank Colisée in Lewiston, Maine, the Portland Press Herald reported. Parents of children who played sports or […]

